Japan Hails U.S. Lifting of Fukushima Food Restrictions

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 22 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said Wednesday that his country "greatly welcomes" the removal announced overnight of the United States' import restrictions on Japanese food products, which were imposed in the wake of the tsunami-triggered Fukushima nuclear disaster in March 2011.

The removal is "what people in disaster-hit areas were longing for" and "very helpful for reconstruction" in the areas, Suga said on Twitter.

Meanwhile, Chief Cabinet Secretary Katsunobu Kato told a press conference that the United States is a crucially important market for Japan as the country is the third-largest importer of Japanese agricultural, forestry and fishery goods and food products.

"We hope that more people in the United States will enjoy safe and high-quality Japanese agricultural, forestry and fishery goods and food products," Kato said.

END

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]