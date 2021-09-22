NHTSA Newly Probing 30 M. Vehicles with Takata Air Bags

Newsfrom Japan

New York, Sept. 21 (Jiji Press)--The U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said Tuesday that it has launched a new investigation into roughly 30 million vehicles equipped with air bags from failed Japanese auto parts maker Takata Corp.

The probe covers automobiles with Takata air bags using a desiccant in the inflators. The vehicles were produced by around 20 makers, including General Motors Co. of the United States, BMW AG of Germany, and Japanese firms Honda Motor Co. <7267>, Toyota Motor Corp. <7203>, Nissan Motor Co. <7201>, Mazda Motor Corp. <7261>, Subaru Corp. <7270> and Mitsubishi Motors Corp. <7211>.

The new investigation targets 1,384 models from the 2001-2019 model years.

NHTSA said no safety risks have been confirmed so far, but added that a further study is necessary to evaluate the risks of the desiccant degrading with the lapse of time. The drying agent is for preventing the deterioration of propellants inside the inflators.

Takata air bags that do not contain a desiccant are said to be prone to rupturing. Numerous vehicles using such air bags are being recalled, while those with air bags including a desiccant are not covered by the recall.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]