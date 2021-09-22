BOJ Keeps Monetary Policy Unchanged

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 22 (Jiji Press)--The Bank of Japan decided to keep its current massive monetary easing policy unchanged on Wednesday.

At the end of its two-day policy-setting meeting, the BOJ Policy Board voted eight to one to keep its short-term policy interest rate at minus 0.1 pct and guide 10-year government bond yields around zero pct.

The Japanese economy "has picked up as a trend, although it has remained in a severe situation" due to the impact of the new coronavirus pandemic, the BOJ said in a statement released after the meeting, using the same expression as in mid-July, when the central bank's previous policy-setting meeting was held.

