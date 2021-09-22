TEPCO Sees Low Risk Awareness over Nuclear Material Protection

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 22 (Jiji Press)--Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc. <9501> recognized its low awareness of risks related to nuclear material protection at its Kashiwazaki-Kariwa nuclear plant in central Japan in a report submitted to Japanese nuclear safety regulators Wednesday.

In the report to the Nuclear Regulation Authority, TEPCO said the company has low awareness of risks over nuclear material protection and has failed to understand sufficiently the reality at the plant.

The report addressed a series of problems with protection against terrorism at the nuclear plant in Niigata Prefecture.

The NRA will conduct a total of 2,000 hours of additional inspections to check the facts presented in the report in detail and examine the effectiveness of preventive measures.

The plant's No. 7 reactor has passed the NRA's safety screenings for restart. But the agency effectively banned TEPCO from operating the plant in April, citing the security problems.

