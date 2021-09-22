JR East Drops Plans for Facial Recognition to Track Ex-Cons

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 22 (Jiji Press)--East Japan Railway Co. <9020> has suspended plans to add released prisoners to its list for tracking by security cameras with facial recognition technology at its train stations, after it started the practice this summer, it was learned Wednesday.

JR East suspended the operation after it faced concerns over invasions of privacy from outside the company, company officials said.

According to JR East, the cameras were set up at its stations in July as part of strengthening security for the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics.

Those subject to JR East's tracking were suspicious people wandering around stations, wanted suspects, as well as released prisoners and parolees who committed serious crimes at the company's stations and inside its trains.

JR East received information on the discharged prisoners and others from the Public Prosecutors Office, under a system that notifies victims and crime site managers of perpetrators' releases from prison.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]