Tokyo Confirms 537 New Coronavirus Cases

Tokyo, Sept. 22 (Jiji Press)--The Tokyo metropolitan government newly confirmed 537 people with the novel coronavirus on Wednesday, while reporting 16 new fatalities among infected people in the Japanese capital.

Tokyo's daily infection tally was down 515 from a week before, posting a week-on-week decrease for the 31st day in a row.

The number of severely ill COVID-19 patients in Tokyo under the metropolitan government's criteria fell by six from the previous day to 146.

Across Japan, the number of severely ill patients dropped by 46 to 1,383, according to the health ministry.

