3 of 4 LDP Leader Candidates Back Proposed Children's Agency

Tokyo, Sept. 22 (Jiji Press)--Three of the four candidates in the ruling Liberal Democratic Party's Sept. 29 leadership election on Wednesday expressed willingness to launch promptly the children's agency advocated by outgoing LDP President and Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga.

The three--regulatory reform minister Taro Kono, former LDP policy chief Fumio Kishida and LDP Executive Acting Secretary-General Seiko Noda--took the positive stance at a debate session organized by a group of young and mid-career LDP lawmakers.

The other candidate, former internal affairs minister Sanae Takaichi, in her video message to the debate, didn not take a clear position on the issue.

Meanwhile, all the candidates supported setting up a new cabinet post for policies for children and boosting the budget for the policy field.

"A single agency in charge of child and family issues is necessary," Kono said in the debate. "I would advance efforts on this challenge by creating a dedicated cabinet post."

