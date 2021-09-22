Haruki Murakami Shows Hopes for New Library at Waseda Univ.

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 22 (Jiji Press)--Haruki Murakami expressed hopes on Wednesday for his alma mater Waseda University's new library, named after the internationally acclaimed Japanese author.

The Waseda International House of Literature, or the Haruki Murakami Library, is set to open at one of the university's campuses in Tokyo's Shinjuku Ward on Oct. 1 as a literary resource center and cultural exchange facility.

"I hope it will become a free, unique and fresh spot as the university's new base for transmitting culture," the 72-year-old writer told a press conference at the school.

The facility's motto, "Explore Your Story, Speak Your Heart," was created by Murakami himself.

"Not only novelists but others make their own stories every day," he said. "Young people nowadays might be writing a dim vision for their future," Murakami continued, referring to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

