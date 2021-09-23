Taiwan Applies to Join TPP Free Trade Deal

Newsfrom Japan

Taipei, Sept. 22 (Jiji Press)--The Taiwanese government has formally applied to join the Trans-Pacific Partnership free trade agreement, government officials said Wednesday, only days after China announced its application for membership.

Taiwan has informed all 11 TPP member countries of its application and sought their support, according to a spokesperson of the Taiwan's cabinet.

Taiwan plans to explain the details of its TPP application as early as Thursday.

Mainly due to China's intervention, Taiwan has been excluded from many international economic frameworks, only concluding free trade agreements with a few countries, including New Zealand and Singapore.

Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen and other senior government officials have repeatedly expressed self-ruled island's hopes to participate in the TPP, and Taiwan has held informal negotiations with relevant countries.

