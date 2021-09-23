Princess Mako's Boyfriend Komuro May Return to Japan Mon.

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 22 (Jiji Press)--Kei Komuro, a commoner who hopes to marry Japanese Princess Mako, a niece of Emperor Naruhito, by the end of this year, is likely to return to Japan from the United States as early as Monday, informed sources said Wednesday.

After two weeks of novel coronavirus quarantine, Komuro, 29, is expected to make marriage preparations with Princess Mako, the 29-year-old eldest daughter of Crown Prince Akishino and Crown Princess Kiko.

The Imperial Household Agency is making arrangements to announce shortly their wedding date and other details, the sources said.

After the postponement of ceremonies related to their marriage, Komuro began studying at Fordham University's law school in New York in August 2018. He graduated in May this year and took a bar examination of New York state in July.

If he passes the exam, he plans to work at a law firm in the United States, people familiar with the situation said. The exam results will be announced by mid-December.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]