Japan, U.S. S. Korea to Cooperate toward N. Korea's Denuclearization

Tokyo, Sept. 23 (Jiji Press)--Foreign ministers of Japan, the United States and South Korea agreed to promote their countries' cooperation toward the complete denuclearization of North Korea.

To achieve the goal, the three ministers agreed Wednesday to step up diplomatic efforts, fully implement U.N. Security Council sanctions resolutions against North Korea and strengthen regional deterrence.

The three--Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and South Korean Foreign Minister Chung Eui-yong--held talks in New York, on the sidelines of the U.N. General Assembly session.

During the talks, Motegi said that North Korea's recent nuclear and missile activities are a threat to peace and security of Japan, the region and the international community.

He also sought the cooperation of the United States and South Korea toward an early resolution of the issue of Japanese citizens abducted by North Korea decades ago. Blinken and Chung voiced support for the request.

