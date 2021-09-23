G-20 Ministers Confirm Coordination on Afghanistan

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 23 (Jiji Press)--Foreign ministers from the Group of 20 major economies, in an online meeting Wednesday, confirmed their coordination in responding to the situation in Afghanistan, which is facing the threat of a humanitarian crisis.

At the extraordinary meeting on Afghanistan, the G-20 ministers agreed that their countries will keep in step with each other in asking the new Taliban-led Afghan government to respect the rights of women and minorities.

According to the Japanese government, U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, who joined the G-20 talks, called on the international community to come together to address the challenges facing Afghanistan, including a serious humanitarian situation.

After that, other participants confirmed the importance of the G-20 members sending a unified message so that the Taliban takes steps in the right direction.

"The international community is united in its expectations for the Taliban to adhere to their commitments," U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Twitter after the G-20 gathering, apparently calling on the Taliban to guarantee safe passage to people wanting to leave Afghanistan.

