Japan Welcomes Taiwan's Application to Join TPP Free Trade Deal

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 23 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi welcomed on Thursday Taiwan's filing of a formal application to join the Trans-Pacific Partnership free trade agreement.

"We'd like to welcome. We'll respond from a strategic perspective, based on Japanese people's understanding," Motegi, now visiting New York, told reporters in an online interaction.

"The TPP sets high requirements in terms of market access and rules," Motegi said. "There is a need to find out whether (Taiwan) is ready to completely fulfill them."

Japan is among the 11 members of the TPP, signed in March 2018.

Before the meeting with reporters, Motegi held talks with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken. During the talks, Motegi stressed the importance of the United States' presence in the Indo-Pacific region and urged the country to return to the TPP.

