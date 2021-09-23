G-4 to Intensify Dialogue on U.N. Security Council Reform

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 23 (Jiji Press)--Foreign ministers of Japan, Germany, India and Brazil agreed Wednesday to intensify dialogue with countries hoping to promote U.N. Security Council reform.

Holding a meeting in New York, the ministers of the so-called Group of Four nations seeking to reform the Security Council reaffirmed that it is indispensable to expand the permanent and non-permanent membership of the council.

In a joint statement released after the meeting, the ministers underlined "the urgency of reforming the Security Council in order to make it more legitimate, effective and representative by reflecting the reality of the contemporary world."

After attending the meeting, Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi told reporters in an online interaction that the G-4 ministers agreed to cooperate with interested countries, mainly African nations, and work together to launch at an early date "statement-based negotiations," with a related U.N. General Assembly resolution in mind.

