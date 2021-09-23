U.S. Osprey Makes Emergency Landing at Sendai Airport

Newsfrom Japan

Sendai, Miyagi Pref., Sept. 23 (Jiji Press)--An Osprey transport aircraft of the U.S. military made an emergency landing at Sendai Airport in Miyagi Prefecture, northeastern Japan, on Wednesday due to engine trouble.

None of its crew members were injured and no human damage has been confirmed.

The Japanese Defense Ministry's Tohoku Defense Bureau in Sendai, Miyagi, sent officials to the airport, which straddles the cities of Natori and Iwanuma in the same prefecture. The bureau is asking the U.S. military to provide information about the cause of the unexpected landing and the aircraft's flight path.

The plane, which belongs to the U.S. military's Yokota Air Base in western Tokyo, landed on a runway at Sendai Airport around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday (12:30 p.m. GMT), according to the bureau. It moved on its own to the Japanese Ground Self-Defense Force's Iwanuma training area near the airport by Thursday morning.

According to the Japanese transport ministry's Sendai Airport Office, the landing at Sendai Airport of a commercial plane from New Chitose Airport near Sapporo in the northernmost Japan prefecture of Hokkaido was delayed by some 30 minutes due to the Osprey aircraft's emergency landing.

