Free Food for COVID-19 Patients at Home on Rise in Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 24 (Jiji Press)--An increasing number of companies in Japan have started to offer free food to novel coronavirus patients recovering at home.

Many coronavirus patients and their family members are forced to stay home to prevent the spread of infections, leading to a lack of food at hand.

Companies are ignoring profit for delivering food to such people, earning high praise from customers.

Fastdoctor, a startup that offers emergency medical checkups through home visits at night and on holidays, began on Sept. 14 a service for delivering free food to coronavirus patients recovering at home in central Tokyo's 23 wards. Food for two to three days such as rice porridge, jelly and tea is delivered by doctors visiting for checkups.

Fastdoctor launched the service after company chief and doctor Ryo Kikuchi, 35, heard from a patient about difficulties due to food running out.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]