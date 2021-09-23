Japan's Suga Leaves for U.S. to Attend Quad Summit

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 23 (Jiji Press)--Outgoing Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga left for the United States on Thursday to attend the first in-person summit among the "Quad" nations of the United States, Japan, Australia and India to be held in Washington on Friday.

A government jet carrying Suga departed from Tokyo International Airport at Haneda.

The prime minister plans to make a proposal to other leaders to hold a Quad summit on a regular basis so as to strengthen the four countries' cooperation in the face of China's rise.

Ahead of his departure, Suga told reporters that he plans to have four-way discussions on the key issues of coronavirus vaccines, new technologies and climate change. "We'll explore ways to realize a free and open Indo-Pacific," the prime minister added.

Suga is expected to leave office on Oct. 4, when Japan's parliament is set to elect a new prime minister.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]