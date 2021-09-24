Marie Curie Award Set Up for Japanese Female Researchers

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 24 (Jiji Press)--The state-backed Japan Science and Technology Agency (JST) and the Polish Embassy in Tokyo have established an award named after Polish-born Nobel laureate Marie Curie to commend young Japanese female researchers aiming to be active on the global arena.

Applications, either by nomination or self-submission, for the first Marie Sklodowska Curie Award will be accepted between Oct. 1 and Dec. 13. One applicant will be chosen for the Grand Prize and two for the Inspiration Prize. The prize money will be 500,000 yen for the Grand Prize winner and 250,000 yen for each Inspiration Prize winner.

The announcement of the winners and the award ceremony are scheduled for May next year.

Eligible to apply are career female researchers who hold Japanese citizenship, and as of April 1, 2022, will have obtained a doctoral degree within the past five years or will be doctoral students. Periods away from research because of life events, such as maternity leave, are excluded from the total period concerned. The winners will be selected by a committee of external experts headed by Akiko Iwasaki, professor of immunobiology at Yale University.

Marie Sklodowska Curie discovered polonium at age 31 and radium at 32. She was the first woman to win a Nobel Prize and the only person awarded a Nobel Prize in two different scientific fields, physics and chemistry, which she won in 1903 and 1911, respectively.

