Kono, Takaichi Open to Lockdowns in LDP Debate; Kishida Wary

Tokyo, Sept. 24 (Jiji Press)--Japanese ruling party leadership hopefuls Taro Kono and Sanae Takaichi expressed willingness on Thursday to draw up legislation enabling lockdowns to deal with the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Meanwhile, Fumio Kishida took a cautious stance on the matter.

The four candidates looking to succeed outgoing Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga as president of the Liberal Democratic Party, including Seiko Noda, participated in an online debate, chiefly on novel coronavirus measures, at party headquarters.

"I would like to consider law revisions, including lockdowns," Kono, 58, administrative reform minister, said.

Takaichi, 60, former internal affairs minister, said that "there is a need to form a joint team of both the ruling and opposition blocs to create a law (for lockdowns) just in case."

