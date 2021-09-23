Tokyo Logs 531 New Coronavirus Cases

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 23 (Jiji Press)--The Tokyo metropolitan government confirmed 531 new cases of novel coronavirus infection on Thursday, down by 300 from a week before.

New infection cases in the Japanese capital fell week on week for the 32nd straight day.

A total of 18 new fatalities were reported among infected people in Tokyo. Those who died were in their 40s to 90s.

The number of COVID-19 patients with severe symptoms, recognized under the metropolitan government's standards, fell by three from Wednesday to 143.

According to the health ministry, the number of severely ill patients across Japan came to 1,273, down by 110.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]