Apple's iPhone 13 Released in Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 24 (Jiji Press)--U.S. technology giant Apple Inc.'s newest smartphone model, iPhone 13, hit the shelves in Japan on Friday.

With its strengthened camera function, the new model allows users to shoot photos and videos in better quality.

Japanese mobile phone carriers have provided unique purchase plans that are available even to nonsubscribers, offering discounts to buyers who return their headsets two years later or switch their carriers.

NTT Docomo Inc., KDDI Corp. <9433>, SoftBank Corp. <9434> and Rakuten Mobile Inc. sell the 128-gigabyte iPhone 13 for around 90,000 to 120,000 yen.

At the four companies, the minimum-capacity model is available for about 30,000 to 50,000 yen to subscribers who return their headsets after two years of use and meet other requirements.

