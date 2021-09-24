U.N. Hosts First Food Systems Summit

Newsfrom Japan

New York, Sept. 23 (Jiji Press)--The first ever U.N. Food Systems Summit started online on Thursday, with leaders from over 130 countries and regions participating in the two-day event to discuss sustainable food systems.

U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said at the summit: "Change in food systems is not only possible, it is necessary. For people. For our planet. For prosperity."

The event comes as part of the "Decade of Action" to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals, or SDGs, for creating a better world by 2030, which include 17 items such as combating climate change and eradicating hunger and poverty.

Leaders from around the world gave speeches on how to ensure sustainable food production, processing, distribution and consumption with lower environmental burdens as the global population continues to rise.

Participants discussed boosting food security, reducing food loss, promoting agriculture in harmony with the environment and strengthening food supply chains hit hard by the novel coronavirus crisis.

