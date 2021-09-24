Suga, Modi Agree to Cooperate for Free and Open Indo-Pacific

Newsfrom Japan

Washington, Sept. 23 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga met with his Indian counterpart, Narendra Modi, on Thursday and agreed to work closely to achieve a "free and open Indo-Pacific."

In their roughly 45-minute meeting in Washington, the two confirmed their commitment to working within the so-called Quad framework involving the United States, Japan, Australia and India. The first in-person Quad summit is scheduled for Friday.

It is the first time that Suga and Modi have met in person. They agreed to hold a "two-plus-two" meeting of their countries' foreign and defense ministers at an early date, and to cooperate in the fields of digital policies, the environment and health care.

Suga called for bringing details into their cooperation, proposing to establish 5G large-capacity ultrafast mobile communications networks, lay submarine communications cables and boost supply chains connecting the two countries.

Suga and Modi reaffirmed their opposition to unilateral changes to the status quo in the East China Sea and the South China Sea, where China has been ramping up its presence.

