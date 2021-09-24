CDP's Pledges Include Halt to U.S. Base Relocation to Henoko

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 24 (Jiji Press)--The Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan will pledge to stop the relocation of a U.S. military base to Okinawa Prefecture's Henoko area in its upcoming general election campaign, CDP leader Yukio Edano said Friday.

"We'll suspend the construction," Edano told a press conference on the party's election pledges, referring to the relocation of the U.S. Marine Corps' Futenma air base in Ginowan, also in the southernmost prefecture, to the Henoko coastal area in Nago.

"We don't think keeping the Futenma air base at the current location is acceptable. We'll try to find a solution through discussions from scratch (with the United States)," Edano said.

The main opposition party's campaign pledges for the election for the House of Representatives, the lower chamber of Japan's parliament, also include strengthening the Japan Coast Guard, looking to the defense of the Senkaku Islands in Okinawa. Chinese coast guard ships have repeatedly entered Japanese waters around the islands, claimed by China.

The CDP also proposes building "an equal and constructive Japan-U.S. relationship." With many U.S. military bases in Okinawa, the party said it will negotiate with the United States to review bases and revise the Japan-U.S. Status of Forces Agreement.

