Japan to Lower Minimum Age for Mass Vaccinations to 16

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 24 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Defense Ministry decided Friday to lower the minimum age of people eligible for mass COVID-19 vaccinations at venues operated by the Self-Defense Forces to 16 from the current 18, in response to the rising proportion of young people in those newly infected.

At the SDF-run venues in Tokyo and the western city of Osaka, vaccination slots for 500 and 250 people per day, respectively, will be set for those aged between 16 and 18.

The teenagers will be able to get vaccine shots from 4 to 7 p.m. on every weekday from Oct. 7, with bookings available from Oct. 3.

In July, the government lowered the minimum age of eligibility to be injected with doses of U.S. biotechnology company Moderna Inc.'s vaccine, used at the SDF-run venues, to 12 from 18.

In principle, those under 16 are required to be accompanied by their parents.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]