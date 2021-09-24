Lawmaker Who Left LDP over Assault Submits Resignation

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 24 (Jiji Press)--House of Representatives member Toru Ishizaki submitted his resignation to the lower chamber of Japan's parliament on Friday, after he left the ruling Liberal Democratic Party in October 2020 over his violence against a secretary.

The resignation is expected to be approved shortly.

The move comes as Ishizaki, 37, is currently seeking to run in the next Lower House election, due to take place by this autumn, in a constituency in Niigata Prefecture, central Japan, on the ticket of Nippon Ishin no Kai (Japan Innovation Party).

The former LDP member said on Facebook that it is appropriate for him to resign as a lawmaker, now that he has applied for Nippon Ishin's official endorsement.

Ishizaki quit the LDP after facing summary indictment on an abuse charge for hitting a man who was his secretary at the time. He has been ordered by a summary court to pay a fine of 200,000 yen.

