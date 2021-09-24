13 Municipalities to Join Trials to Ease COVID-19 Steps

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 24 (Jiji Press)--Japanese economic revitalization minister Yasutoshi Nishimura said Friday that 13 municipalities have offered to take part in planned demonstration tests to ease COVID-19 restrictions on citizens and businesses.

Following progress in COVID-19 vaccinations, the central government aims to start the trials as early as October, initially targeting eateries and bars as well as large-scale events.

Hokkaido, Osaka, Fukuoka and Okinawa prefectures had offered to participate in the trials by Wednesday. The number of participating municipalities may rise further, said Nishimura, who leads the central government's fight against the coronavirus.

The government is considering whether to lift completely its coronavirus state of emergency, currently covering Tokyo and 18 other prefectures, when it expires on Thursday as scheduled at present.

Nishimura said the government expects to conduct the trials in areas not under a coronavirus state of emergency.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]