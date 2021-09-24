Risks of Winter COVID-19 Resurgence High in Tokyo: Experts

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 24 (Jiji Press)--Tokyo faces a high risk of seeing a resurgence in novel coronavirus infections in the winter, experts warned Friday.

At a Tokyo metropolitan government meeting on COVID-19, the experts kept unchanged their assessments that the state of infections and the medical system in the Japanese capital are at the worst levels although new infection cases are decreasing.

"We must ensure that infections are reduced," Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike said, repeating the metropolitan government's request for people to avoid unnecessary outings, among other measures. She did not comment on the central government's ongoing study on the possibility of lifting its coronavirus state of emergency for Tokyo and other prefectures at the end of the month.

The seven-day average of new COVID-19 cases in Tokyo came to 572.4 as of Wednesday, down by around half from a week earlier and by nearly 90 pct from the level as of Aug. 19, when the moving average peaked at 4,774.4

However, some indicators, including the number of new infections per 100,000 people and the occupancy rate of hospital beds for severely ill COVID-19 patients by national standards, remain at Stage 4, the worst level on Japan's four-tier coronavirus alert scale.

