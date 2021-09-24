Lawsuit Filed in Tokyo over Online Map of Bankrupt Individuals

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 24 (Jiji Press)--A lawsuit has been filed with Tokyo District Court against a man in Kanagawa Prefecture, south of Tokyo, who ran a website showing a Google map with names, addresses and other information on bankrupt individuals.

In the lawsuit, two people who experienced personal bankruptcy claim that the website violated their privacy, demanding a total of 220,000 yen in damages.

In the first court hearing on the case on Friday, the Kanagawa man asked the court in writing to dismiss the claim.

Information on bankrupt individuals is published in the government's official gazette, including its online edition.

But the plaintiffs argue that it was much easier to search such information in the online map than in the official gazette, and that the map therefore caused greater damage to them. They claim that the map was not aimed at serving the public interest.

