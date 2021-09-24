3 LDP Leader Candidates Call for Stronger Senkaku Security

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 24 (Jiji Press)--Three of the four Liberal Democratic Party presidential candidates Friday expressed intentions to strengthen the Japan Coast Guard for the protection of Okinawa Prefecture's Senkaku Islands, claimed by China.

The three--regulatory reform minister Taro Kono, 58, former LDP policy chief Fumio Kishida, 64, and former internal affairs minister Sanae Takaichi, 60--called for beefing up the JCG in a policy debate session hosted by the ruling LDP ahead of Wednesday's election to select the successor to outgoing President Yoshihide Suga, the country's prime minister.

"I would consider revising coast guard-related laws if needed so that the Self-Defense Forces will stay ready to respond to contingencies," Kono said.

Takaichi showed concern about a new law in China that authorizes Chinese coast guard vessels to use weapons against foreign vessels considered by Beijing to be violating its sovereignty.

"I definitely want to revise the (Japanese) coast guard law," she said.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]