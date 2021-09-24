Digital Agency Official Gets Pay Cut over Lavish Dining

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 24 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Digital Agency said Friday that a senior official has been punished with a 10 pct pay cut for one month for being treated to lavish dinners.

The official, Koichi Akaishi, vice minister for digital policy, was treated to dinners worth a total of 120,000 yen, including taxi fares, on three occasions between September and December last year, when he served as director-general for innovation policy at the Cabinet Secretariat.

The Digital Agency did not disclose the name of the company that treated Akaishi to the dinners, saying that the company does not pose a potential conflict of interest.

While the agency did not say who was with Akaishi during the dinners, informed sources said that Takuya Hirai, minister for digital transformation, was present at part of the sessions.

Hirai has been found to have dined with Jun Sawada, president and CEO of Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corp. <9432>, in October and December last year after taking up his current post.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]