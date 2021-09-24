Tokyo's Daily COVID-19 Infections Drop to 235

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 24 (Jiji Press)--The daily number of COVID-19 infections newly confirmed in Tokyo dived to 235 on Friday from 782 a week before, standing below 1,000 for the ninth day in a row, the Tokyo metropolitan government said.

The Japanese capital marked the first Friday with fewer than 300 new infections since Feb. 26.

The daily infection tally averaged 469 for the last week, down by more than half from 945 for the preceding week.

On Friday, 15 new deaths were reported among infected people in Tokyo.

The number of severe COVID-19 patients under the metropolitan government's criteria fell by four from the previous day to 139.

