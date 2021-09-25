Japan Labor Group Rengo Seen Having 1st Female President

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 24 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese Trade Union Confederation, or Rengo, is expected to have its first female president after current President Rikio Kozu leaves office in October.

At a meeting of the executive nomination committee of Rengo, Japan's biggest labor group, on Friday, participants confirmed that they will get a consensus about the idea of promoting Vice President Tomoko Yoshino to president, sources said.

Yoshino, 55, is also an executive at the Japanese Association of Metal, Machinery and Manufacturing Workers, or JAM.

Rengo will hold talks with member industrial federations of labor unions from next week, aiming to elect Yoshino at a regular convention slated for Oct. 6, the sources said.

Kozu, 65, has expressed his intention to step down at the end of his third two-year term in October.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]