"Quad" Leaders Affirm Solidarity, Agree to Meet Annually

Newsfrom Japan

Washington, Sept. 24 (Jiji Press)--The leaders of the "Quad" democracies of the United States, Japan, Australia and India affirmed their solidarity on Friday in an effort to better counter China's growing influence in the Indo-Pacific region.

At their first in-person summit, held at the White House, the leaders adopted a joint statement setting out principles on the development and use of critical and emerging technologies, including semiconductors.

They also agreed to establish a new framework for cyberspace and outer space cooperation.

At the summit, which lasted for two hour and 20 minutes, the leaders agreed to hold a Quad summit annually, demonstrating the unity of the major countries that value the rules of law and a free and open international order.

In the statement, the Quad leaders said that "we will continue to champion adherence to international law, particularly as reflected in the U.N. Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS), to meet challenges to the maritime rules-based order, including in the East and South China Seas," where China has been expanding its military presence.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]