"Quad" Nations to Expand Cooperation to Space, Technologies

Washington, Sept. 24 (Jiji Press)--The leaders of the "Quad" democracies of the United States, Japan, Australia and India agreed Friday to expand their cooperation to cover space and cyberspace, as well as infrastructure and technologies, in an effort to better counter China's growing influence in the Indo-Pacific region.

At their first in-person summit, held at the White House, the leaders adopted a joint statement announcing the establishment of a new framework of cooperation to secure safety in outer space and cyberspace and provide high-standards infrastructure.

The statement also set out principles on the development and use of critical and emerging technologies, including semiconductors.

At the summit, which lasted for two hours and 20 minutes, the leaders agreed to hold a Quad summit and a four-way foreign ministers' meeting annually, demonstrating the unity of the four major countries, which value the rules of law and a free and open international order.

In the statement, the four leaders said, "We stand for the rule of law, freedom of navigation and overflight, peaceful resolution of disputes, democratic values, and territorial integrity of states," in a veiled pushback against China's economic and military assertiveness.

