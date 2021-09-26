Japan Wants Two Vaccine Shots after Recovery from COVID-19

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 26 (Jiji Press)--Japan's health ministry has urged COVID-19 patients to be vaccinated twice after recovery, just like those who have not been infected with the novel coronavirus.

Although some foreign countries urge former COVID-19 patients to receive only one vaccine shot, the ministry said that there is not sufficient information on the advisability of reducing the number of vaccine shots.

While people's bodies develop neutralizing antibodies after they recover from COVID-19, a lot is not known, including how long their immunity lasts.

An expert committee under the ministry has been discussing whether people who have already been infected need to be vaccinated against the coronavirus, using the latest data collected overseas.

A study was conducted on residents of the U.S. state of Kentucky who were infected in May-June 2020, covering 246 people who tested positive again a year later and 492 who did not. It found that of the residents, people who were not vaccinated were 2.34 times more likely to be infected with the virus again than those who received vaccine shots.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]