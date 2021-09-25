Suga Highlights Japan's COVID-19 Vaccine Support

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 25 (Jiji Press)--Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga has expressed Japan's readiness to do all it can to help the world overcome the novel coronavirus pandemic by stepping up vaccine donations.

In a prerecorded video message to a U.N. General Assembly session in New York on Friday local time, Suga reiterated his government's pledge to increase COVID-19 vaccine donations to developing countries to 60 million doses.

Suga, who will step down soon, highlighted the achievements of his one-year-old government, including Japan's hosting of the Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic Games this summer.

"Although there were various opinions, we fulfilled our responsibilities as the host nation and accomplished (the job of hosting the Games)," he said.

Explaining Japan's goal of reducing greenhouse gas emissions in fiscal 2030 by 46 pct from the fiscal 2013 level, Suga urged other countries, including major emitters of heat-trapping gases, to redouble efforts to cut emissions.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]