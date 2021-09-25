Suga, Biden Reaffirm Solid Japan-U.S. Alliance

Newsfrom Japan

Washington, Sept. 24 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga and U.S. President Joe Biden agreed Friday on the need for their countries to maintain the solid bilateral alliance.

"Thanks to the relationship of trust with Biden, we were able to further strengthen the alliance and boost the ties of the two countries," Suga told reporters after his meeting with Biden at the White House.

Before the meeting, Suga attended the first in-person "Quad" summit with the leaders of the United States, Australia and India. At the four-way meeting, Suga welcomed the recent U.S. decision to remove its import restrictions on Japanese food products as a big step to support the reconstruction of areas hit hard by the March 2011 earthquake and tsunami.

It was the third face-to-face meeting between Suga and Biden. Friday's meeting was held for about 10 minutes in an informal format joined by U.S. first lady Jill Biden.

Suga, who will step down soon after only about one year in office, suggested that the incoming Japanese government will take over the foreign policy based on the axis of Japan-U.S. relations, saying that there will be no change in the importance of the Japan-U.S. alliance.

