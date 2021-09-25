Japan Unlikely to Pay Lump Sum to Princess Mako on Marriage

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 25 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government is planning to respect Princess Mako’s wish and stop short of making a lump-sum payment to her when she leaves the Imperial Family to marry her commoner boyfriend, government sources said Saturday.

The government will not hold a meeting of the Imperial House Economy Council to decide the amount of state money that would be given to the 29-year-old princess, a niece of Emperor Naruhito, when she marries Kei Komuro, also 29, the sources said.

It will be the first time since World War II for a female member of the Imperial Family not to receive state money when she leaves the family after marriage.

The Imperial House Economy Law stipulates that a one-off state allowance will be provided to a member of the Imperial Family who leaves the family due to reasons including marriage, in order to maintain the dignity of a former member of the family.

The maximum amount of such payment is determined in a related law. In the case of Princess Mako, the eldest daughter of Crown Prince Akishino and Crown Princess Kiko, she is entitled to up to 152.5 million yen.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]