Tokyo Reports 382 New Coronavirus Cases

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 25 (Jiji Press)--Tokyo confirmed 382 new cases of novel coronavirus infection on Saturday, down by more than half from the week-before figure of 862 cases, the metropolitan government said.

The daily count in the Japanese capital stood below 1,000 for the 10th straight day.

Eight new COVID-19 fatalities were reported among people in their 50s to 90s.

The number of coronavirus patients with severe symptoms, recognized under the metropolitan government's standards, fell by eight from Friday to 131.

Across Japan, the number of new infection cases stood at 2,674, staying below 3,000 for the second straight day. Tottori was the only prefecture with no new case.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]