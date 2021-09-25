All 4 LDP Leader Candidates Vow to Spur Tourism Demand

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 25 (Jiji Press)--All four Liberal Democratic Party presidential candidates expressed their intentions on Saturday to stimulate tourism demand, which has been hit hard by the novel coronavirus crisis, after the pandemic is brought under control.

The candidates mainly discussed tourism policy during an online policy debate hosted by the ruling LDP, before the party leadership election scheduled for Wednesday to select the successor to outgoing LDP President and Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga.

Regulatory reform minister Taro Kono said, "I want to resume economic activities in stages while winning public support."

Referring to his proposal for a Go To 2.0 tourism promotion program, former LDP policy chief Fumio Kishida said, "I would consider plans to restart (the Go To campaign) in combination with the use of COVID-19 vaccination certificates."

Former internal affairs minister Sanae Takaichi expressed concerns about travel demand being stimulated before domestic COVID-19 drugs become widely available. Still, she said that "there is a need to get the economy moving again while keeping physical distance" between people.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]