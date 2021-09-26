Tokyo Reports 299 New Coronavirus Cases

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 26 (Jiji Press)--A total of 299 new cases of novel coronavirus infection were confirmed in Tokyo on Sunday, the metropolitan government said the same day.

The daily count fell by 266 from a week before. It was the first time since March 21 that the figure for a Sunday has slipped below 300.

Eleven new deaths were reported among COVID-19 patients in the Japanese capital.

According to the metropolitan government, the daily tally of new infection cases averaged 362.7 in the week through Sunday, down 55.5 pct from the preceding week.

The number of seriously ill COVID-19 patients, recognized under the metropolitan government's criteria, dropped by two from Saturday to 129.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]