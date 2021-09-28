All 4 LDP Candidates Back Abe-Proposed Constitutional Revisions

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 28 (Jiji Press)--Attention is being paid to how the four candidates in Wednesday's presidential election at Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party will work on constitutional revision.

All of them take the position to uphold four amendment proposals drafted under former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, including clarifying the existence of the Self-Defense Forces in war-renouncing Article 9 of the Constitution.

However, the level of enthusiasm differs among the four--regulatory reform minister Taro Kono, former LDP Policy Research Council Chairman Fumio Kishida, former Internal Affairs and Communications Minister Sanae Takaichi and LDP Executive Acting Secretary-General Seiko Noda.

The other three proposals are to create a new article in the Constitution for dealing with emergency situations, cancel the mergers of two pairs of sparsely populated neighboring prefectural constituencies for elections for the House of Councillors, the upper chamber of the Diet, Japan's parliament, and enhance the country's education. The proposals were compiled in 2018 while Abe was in office as prime minister, as a basis for full-fledged discussions.

Abe had hoped that an amended constitution would be put into force in 2020. But discussions on revising the supreme law were inactive overall, due in part to resistance from opposition parties.

