CDP Eyes 1-Year Income Tax Exemption for Middle Class

Newsfrom Japan

Fukuoka, Sept. 27 (Jiji Press)--Yukio Edano, head of the main opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan, has revealed that his party plans to exempt middle-class people from income tax for a year if it wins the upcoming general election.

In a speech Sunday in the southwestern city of Fukuoka, Edano indicated that the CDP's campaign platform will include the income tax exemption for those with annual incomes of up to around 10 million yen, along with a temporary cut in consumption tax and other measures.

The measures are part of economic policies amid the coronavirus pandemic.

"We will make profiting giant firms and the ultra-rich pay their fair share," Edano added, suggesting that the CDP will aim to correct wealth disparities through taxation.

END

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]