Flowers Laid for Victims of 2014 Mount Ontake Eruption

Otaki, Nagano Pref., Sept. 27 (Jiji Press)--A flower-offering ceremony was held on the seventh anniversary Monday of a 2014 eruption of Mount Ontake in central Japan that killed 58 people and left five others missing.

The ceremony took place at a park in the village of Otaki, Nagano Prefecture, at the foot of the 3,067-meter volcano, which straddles Nagano and Gifu prefectures.

Participants offered silent prayers at 11:52 a.m. (2:52 a.m. GMT), the time when the disaster occurred on Sept. 27, 2014.

Otaki and the town of Kiso, also Nagano, canceled an annual memorial ceremony this year due to the spread of the novel coronavirus. Instead, they held the flower-laying ceremony on a smaller scale.

"I've been keeping him waiting (in the mountain) for seven years. I want to bring him back somehow, no matter how many years it takes," said Masanori Nomura, whose nephew, Ryota, is among those still unaccounted for.

