Japan Pavilion at Dubai Expo Unveiled to Press

Cairo, Sept. 26 (Jiji Press)--The Japan Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai, set to open in the United Arab Emirates on Friday, was unveiled to the press Sunday.

With its exhibitions, Japan aims to publicize its attractions, culture and advanced technology while supporting industrial promotion and overseas expansion of Japanese businesses.

Japan will also begin full-scale activities to invite participants in the next Expo 2025 Osaka, Kansai, to be held in western Japan.

The theme for the pavilion is “where ideas meet.” The building’s design, made by Japanese architect Yuko Nagayama and others, has a mix of Japan’s hemp leaf and the Middle East’s arabesque traditional patterns.

Amid the novel coronavirus pandemic, there will also be an online Japanese pavilion which can be visited from around the world.

