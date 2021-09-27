Sumo Grand Champion Hakuho Planning to Retire

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 27 (Jiji Press)--Mongolian-born yokozuna sumo grand champion Hakuho is planning to retire, informed sources said Monday.

Although the 36-year-old sumo wrestler belonging to the Miyagino stable finished the Nagoya grand tournament in July undefeated to claim his record 45th tournament title, he had never fully recovered from injuries, including the one to his right knee.

Hakuho, together with his fellow stablemates, missed the entire autumn grand tournament this month after wrestlers at the Miyagino stable tested positive for COVID-19.

After making his sumo debut in 2001, Hakuho became the 69th yokozuna at the age of 22 following the summer tournament held in May 2007. Helped by his outstanding responsiveness and his grappling and pushing techniques, Hakuho has collected championship titles one after another since then.

He was temporarily the only active yokozuna after Asashoryu retired in February 2010, serving as the very foundation of the sumo world during the time when the sport faced a hostile climate due to a series of scandals involving sumo wrestlers.

