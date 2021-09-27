Japan to Fully End COVID-19 Emergency Thurs.

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 27 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government is considering ending its COVID-19 state of emergency for all 19 prefectures now under the measure, including Tokyo, on Thursday as planned, it was learned Monday.

The government currently has no plans to replace the novel coronavirus emergency with less strict pre-emergency designation for any of the prefectures. But it will make a final judgment on the matter partly by taking opinions from local governments concerned into account, informed sources said.

Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga is set to confirm the policy of fully lifting the state of emergency at a meeting Monday afternoon with relevant ministers, including economic revitalization minister Yasutoshi Nishimura, who heads the state's fight against the coronavirus.

The government also plans to end its COVID-19 pre-emergency designations for Miyagi, Fukushima, Ishikawa and five other prefectures Thursday as currently scheduled, the sources said.

The national government will formally decide the lifting of the emergency and pre-emergency at a meeting Tuesday of its coronavirus response headquarters after seeking opinions from a panel of experts earlier that day, according to the sources. The move comes as the government believes that new COVID-19 cases are on the decline and the strain on the medical care systems are easing in all of the 27 prefectures, the sources said.

