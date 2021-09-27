Japan Names China, Russia, N. Korea as Cyber Threats

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 27 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government named China, Russia and North Korea as cybersecurity threats in a draft of its next cybersecurity strategy adopted Monday.

It will be the government's first cybersecurity strategy to identify any specific country as a cyber threat.

In the draft, the government vowed to counter such treats by strengthening its cooperation with the United States, Australia and India.

The new strategy will be adopted at a cabinet meeting shortly.

"Japan needs to strengthen its cyberspace defense and implement digital transformation in an integrated way," Chief Cabinet Secretary Katsunobu Kato told a meeting of the government's Cybersecurity Strategic Headquarters, which he heads.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]