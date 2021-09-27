Japan Confirms 17,000 New Coronavirus Cases in Past Week

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 27 (Jiji Press)--Japan confirmed 17,728 new cases of novel coronavirus infection in the past week, about half of the level in the preceding week.

The total COVID-19 cases since the outbreak in the country, including those among cruise ship passengers and crew members, stood at 1,695,495 as of 10 a.m. Monday (1 a.m. GMT). The cumulative COVID-19 death toll rose by 272 to 17,498.

Of the country's 47 prefectures, Tokyo had the largest number of cumulative COVID-19 cases, at 374,529, followed by Osaka in western Japan, at 198,469, Kanagawa, south of Tokyo, at 167,081, Saitama, north of the Japanese capital, at 114,249, and Aichi in central Japan, at 105,044.

